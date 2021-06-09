 
American Manganese Comments on White House’s “100-Day Battery Supply Chain Review” and Emphasis on Recycling

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 01:00  |  108   |   |   

Biden Administration Report Follows AMY's Announcement of Cathode Precursor Production from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery WasteAMY Currently Working with U.S. DOE and DoD - Members of a Newly-Designated U.S. Government "Battery Recovery and Recycling …

Biden Administration Report Follows AMY's Announcement of Cathode Precursor Production from Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Waste

AMY Currently Working with U.S. DOE and DoD - Members of a Newly-Designated U.S. Government "Battery Recovery and Recycling Task Force"

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to offer comments on the new White House report on building resilient supply chains, released today in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's February 2021 Executive Order directing a 100-day battery supply chain review, including the recycling of critical and strategic minerals.

The White House report sees the growing volume of spent lithium-ion batteries as a resource too often lost to landfills or shipped abroad for recoveries. "When the White House says that ‘Domestic economical recycling could reduce exports of valuable resources and increase the quantity available to the U.S. battery supply chain' we could not agree more," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese Inc. "This is the strongest statement to date that indicates momentum is building to bring public policy in line with private-sector innovation to meet the massive new needs for critical minerals."

The White House report included the following recommendations:

"To secure cobalt supply and guard against price fluctuations, the United States could consider investing in battery recycling infrastructure and technology development. Immediate focus should include investment to increase capacity and scale-up of recycling facilities, and investigation of pathways for early Federal purchase of recycling waste streams to the furthest extent possible.

Executive actions could include grants, loans, and policies to encourage safe domestic recycling. Some examples of potential legislative actions could include tax incentives, a landfill ban, an extended producer responsibility mandate, or a recycling mandate."

The White House report comes as AMY's RecycLiCo battery recycling work continues to progress. "The report noted that ‘during cell manufacture, production scrap is a key source of material for recycling,'" Mr. Reaugh noted. "American Manganese has been conducting recycling tests with battery cell manufacturing scrap since we commissioned our pilot plant in 2019 and are pleased to be recognized in the report as a North American recycler (Pg.108). However, to encourage the domestic recycling of battery production scrap - we need North American cathode and battery manufacturing capacity to integrate our recycling technology alongside them, otherwise recycled material would be shipped overseas to manufacture new battery cells."

