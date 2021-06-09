 
checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 02:00  |  86   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Frequency Therapeutics has conducted several clinical studies evaluating the safety and effectiveness of FX-322, the most significant which was a Phase 2a study that began in October 2019.

In April 2020, Frequency’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), David L. Lucchino, began selling his shares of Frequency, totaling over 350,000 shares sold and earning over $10.5 million.

On March 23, 2021, before the market opened, Frequency disclosed in a press release disappointing interim results of the Phase 2a study, revealing that subjects with mild to moderate SNHL did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo.

On this news, Frequency’s shares fell $28.30, or 78%, to close at $7.99, thereby damaging investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Frequency securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Frequency Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) on Behalf of Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Surface Transportation Board Sets Schedule for Review of Voting Trust Related to CN’s ...
New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Smartsheet Introduces New Innovations and Partnerships at ENGAGE Event, Significantly Unlocking ...
Laird Superfood Expands Powdered Coffee Creamer Line with New Aloha Oat & Macadamia Superfood ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement, Sets Record Date for Stockholders ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) on Behalf of Investors
05.06.21
FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
04.06.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
04.06.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04.06.21
FREQ BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – FREQ
04.06.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Frequency, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ)
25.05.21
Frequency Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies and Goldman Sachs Healthcare Investor Conferences
20.05.21
Frequency Therapeutics Provides Statement of Support for the Hearing Loss Association of America’s Externally-Led Patient-Focused Drug Development Meeting to Address Sensorineural Hearing Loss
18.05.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ)
13.05.21
Frequency Therapeutics Provides Business Updates and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results