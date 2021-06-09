 
checkAd

METZ blue Announces Brand Partnership with World-leading Football Club Juventus to Support its Global Expansion Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 04:44  |  62   |   |   

  • All-new exclusive deals to celebrate the partnership with global fans, including the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime match day experience
  • METZ blue teams up with Juventus to support its global expansion plan to bring its leading immersive entertainment experiences to more consumers worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- METZ blue, a global television brand, today announced a new brand partnership with Juventus, the world-leading Italian Serie A football club. In line with the theme of "Partner Together, Lead the Future", METZ blue and Juventus will roll out multiple activities to celebrate their upcoming football matches with global fans. The Club recorded exclusive video messages for the partnership, featuring David Trézéguet, a Juventus legend player and one of the highest goal scorers in the club's history, as well as Juventus First Team players Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci, Dejan Kulusevski and Matthijs de Ligt.

Leo Tang, Chief Brand Officer of METZ blue at the Press Conference

The partnership of this scale is a first for METZ blue, fueling the brand's ambition to expand its global footprint. METZ blue combines the strength of SKYWORTH and 80 years of experience of the traditional German manufacturer Metz, to create high-quality smart TV solutions with the aim of making state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone. Since launching in 2018, the brand has seen consistent growth across Europe and India, and the partnership will enable METZ blue to bring its suite of leading immersive entertainment experiences to a global stadium.

Leo Tang, Chief Brand Officer of METZ blue, said: "METZ blue believes in the importance of togetherness and we have been championing that through delivering top-quality TV experiences. Football is a sport that brings players and fans from around the world together. We are excited to support Juventus right now, as football recovers from the pandemic. This partnership also represents a major milestone for METZ blue in our global business expansion plans, and we are excited to establish a new era of entertainment and connect with audiences, who share the same passion for entertainment and sports as we do."

Partner Together to Explore Possibilities and Lead the Future

The perfect collaboration stems from the all-round fit between the two brands. As the leading players in their respective fields – METZ blue, with the brand spirit of "Be Innovative, Be Bold", and Juventus, with the faith of "Perseverance Forever, Ambition Wherever", they are both founded in the commitment to break the boundaries, achieve greatness, and lead the future. The partnership will propel METZ blue and Juventus to move ahead, explore possibilities and reach new heights.

METZ blue is Juventus' official partner in the TV and related smart home products for TV category, recognizing METZ blue's continuous contributions in leading technology innovation in the industry.

Federico Palomba, Managing Director of Juventus APAC, said: "We are thrilled to welcome METZ blue as a Juventus Official Partner. Together with METZ blue, we cannot wait to bring more of the action to fans across the globe and create meaningful experiences that will enable fans to feel and share the excitement with us."

Win a Once-in-a-lifetime Experience with Juventus

The brand partnership will launch from today until the end of Lega Serie A 2022, and will see a range of co-branded content launched across global platforms and during Juventus home matches. To celebrate, four lucky METZ blue fans will have an opportunity to win a VIP ticket for a Juventus match tour, offering the winners a once-in-a-lifetime experience on a match day together with this legendary club. METZ blue will also introduce a raft of exclusive deals and special offers. More details will be unveiled on the METZ blue Facebook and Twitter official channels. Stay tuned and join us for special adventures and giveaways. 

About METZ b lue

Founded in 2018, METZ blue combines the strength of SKYWORTH, a leading global player in the TV business, and 80 years of experience of a traditional German manufacturer Metz, to create high-quality smart TV solutions with the aim of making state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone. METZ blue is dedicated to bringing customers around the world innovative, reliable new products that bring unlimited entertainment into homes. As a German brand, METZ blue is committed to being an industry pioneer and breaking the boundaries to "Lead the Future" of the TV industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529254/3189301.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218112/RGB_Logo.jpg

 

Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

METZ blue Announces Brand Partnership with World-leading Football Club Juventus to Support its Global Expansion Plan All-new exclusive deals to celebrate the partnership with global fans, including the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime match day experience METZ blue teams up with Juventus to support its global expansion plan to bring its leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thermoteknix selected by UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to supply ClipIR XD-E thermal imaging clip-on ...
RADAR Market to Garner $44.35 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Bitpanda Appoints Lindsay Ross As The CHRO To Lead Global HR And People Functions
Immuno Oncology Assays Market worth $281.90 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.65% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Teleperformance Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 North American BPO Competitive Strategy ...
Veterinary Diagnostics Market Worth $3.9 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets
Bicycle Tire Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031: Persistence Market Research
The Wyss Foundation Commits $108M to Secure Protected Areas in Africa
Automotive Fabric Market to Reach $39.14 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
JetClub Secures Air Operating Certificate from Maltese Authority
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Zenus Bank becomes Signatory of UN Principles for Responsible Banking
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:59 Uhr
Reimagine, Recreate, Restore: Yadea bekräftigt Engagement für nachhaltige Entwicklung zum Weltumwelttag 2021
08.06.21
Kidoz Inc. Launches the Kid Survey System for Brands
08.06.21
Medizintechnik-Accelerator Sofinnova MD Start III startet Aufruf zur Einreichung von Projekten in frühen Phasen im Bereich Medizinprodukte
08.06.21
Valeo Pharma Announces $10.0 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering of Units
08.06.21
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
08.06.21
Adyton Reports 6.2m @ 5.58g/t Au from Gameta Drill Program
08.06.21
Oma Savings Bank Plc issues a EUR 150 million covered bond in a tap issue
08.06.21
Revive Therapeutics Partners with Supriya to Pursue EUA for Bucillamine to Treat COVID in India
08.06.21
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
08.06.21
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Arranges $4,482,000 Flow-Through Financing at $0.57 per Unit and Has Closed First Tranche