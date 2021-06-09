 
checkAd

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG realises acquisition of Warnsdorf wind farm for special fund

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.06.2021, 07:00  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion
Encavis Asset Management AG realises acquisition of Warnsdorf wind farm for special fund

09.06.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/
Corporate News


Encavis Asset Management AG realises acquisition of Warnsdorf wind farm for special fund

Further acquisition for special fund Encavis Infrastructure II

Renewable energy for more than 40,000 households

Operating since spring 2021

Neubiberg/Hamburg, June 9, 2021 - Encavis Asset Management AG (EAM), a subsidiary of the MDAX-listed wind and solar farm operator Encavis AG, has acquired wind farm Warnsdorf in the district of Prignitz/Brandenburg. The 12 turbines with a total capacity of 43.2 MW, can provide more than 40,000 households with green electricity and avoids more than 47,000 tons of harmful CO2 annually. The turbines were projected by the energy park developer UKA, which will continue the technical park management.

"With feed-in-tariffs guaranteed for 20 years, the Warnsdorf wind farm ideally fits into the diversified portfolio of our special fund and is further proof that we are able to realise new and lucrative wind energy projects even in these challenging times," Karsten Mieth, CEO of Encavis Asset Management, comments on the successful transaction.

"I am very pleased that we were able to successfully conclude the transaction despite the current Corona crisis and thus continue the good cooperation with EAM," says Gernot Gauglitz, Managing Partner of the UKA Group.

The newly acquired power plants are part of the Encavis Infrastructure Fund II (EIF II), a special fund launched by EAM. The EIF II, offered exclusively by BayernLB and regulatory designed specifically for cooperative and savings banks, is administered by the service KVG HANSAINVEST LUX S.A. These banks attach great importance to stable and predictable cash flows regarding their investment strategy and risk management.
 

About Encavis Asset Management AG:
Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of renewable energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of MDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and a broad industry network.

Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of renewable energies in Europe. The Company acquires and operates solar power plants and (onshore) wind farms in Germany and nine other European countries. The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently accounts to more than 2.8 gigawatts (GW).

Encavis AG is a signatory of both UN Global Compact and UN PRI and the environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label (B) und MSCI Rating AA.

Please visit our website www.encavis-am.com for additional information.
 


Contact:

Encavis AG
Tanja Van den Wouwer
Head of Sustainability & Communications
Tel.: + 49 (0)89 44230 6025
E-Mail: tanja.van_den_wouwer@encavis.com


09.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1205749  09.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205749&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Encavis Asset Management AG realises acquisition of Warnsdorf wind farm for special fund DGAP-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion Encavis Asset Management AG realises acquisition of Warnsdorf wind farm for special fund 09.06.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Übernahme von 51% der Image Engineering / Erwerb öffnet Zugang zu weiteren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AmeriMark Group AG: Offenlegung von Insiderinformationen gemäss Artikel 17 Abs. 1 (EU) Nr. ...
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché announces its full year 2020 financial results and confirms its 2021 growth target
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...