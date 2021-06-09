DGAP-News: Softing AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Softing AG: Car rental companies in Switzerland choose Globalmatix



09.06.2021 / 07:00

Zürich/Munich, June 9, 2021: MSS Holding AG, owner and licensee of several rental car companies in Switzerland, expedite their digital transformation strategy with the connected Car2Cloud solutions developed by Globalmatix AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly listed Softing AG (ISIN: DE0005178008). After having accepted 500 telematics boxes for a proof of concept, successfully completed over more than six months, MSS Holding plans to install at least 10,000 telematics boxes together with a multi-year data service from Globalmatix by the end of 2022. MSS Holding signed a master agreement to secure access to the telematics boxes and the service offered by Globalmatix for their rental car companies. The sale and installation of several thousand boxes has been agreed for the current year.

By means of a certified telematics box, Globalmatix facilitates access to a broad range of top-quality vehicle data, independent of the vehicle brand. Thanks to its unique encryption technology, Globalmatix provides an unprecedented level of security against unauthorized access by third parties.

The market is currently most interested in four telematics applications that are of prime importance for companies renting out and operating passenger cars and fleets of vans:

Remote vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance

Accident detection and automatic insurance claims processing

Seamless digital vehicle history (CarCV)

Keyless door opening for rental vehicles

MSS Holding AG with its 32 companies and brands is a leading provider of services relating to vehicles and car insurance. MSS Holding operates the rental car companies Fleet Service, Helvetic Mobility and is licensee of Enterprise, Alamo and National brands in Switzerland. In collaboration with partners, MSS Holding implements a comprehensive digital connected car concept based on the data delivered by Globalmatix.