Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that nine abstracts for daridorexant, the company’s investigational dual orexin receptor antagonist for the treatment of adults with insomnia, will be presented at SLEEP 2021. The annual joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society is conducted virtually from June 10-13.

Antonio Olivieri, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Medical Affairs of Idorsia commented:

“As a company with a strong scientific core rooted in innovative small molecules, Idorsia aims to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. We look forward to presenting new data from our Phase 3 clinical program and other important new data on daridorexant. This reflects our commitment to advance research for insomnia, a condition that can substantially impact the physical and mental health of patients and remains an area with great unmet need.”

Posters for daridorexant include the following: