Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Allschwil, Switzerland – June 9, 2021
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that nine abstracts for daridorexant, the company’s investigational dual orexin receptor antagonist for the treatment of adults with insomnia, will be presented at SLEEP 2021. The annual joint meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society is conducted virtually from June 10-13.
Antonio Olivieri, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Medical Affairs of Idorsia commented:
“As a company with a strong scientific core rooted in innovative small molecules, Idorsia aims to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. We look forward to presenting new data from our Phase 3 clinical program and other important new data on daridorexant. This reflects our commitment to advance research for insomnia, a condition that can substantially impact the physical and mental health of patients and remains an area with great unmet need.”
Posters for daridorexant include the following:
- Fietze I, et al. Daridorexant is safe and improves both sleep and daytime functioning in elderly patients with insomnia. [347]
- Leger D, et al. Absence of Withdrawal Symptoms and Rebound Insomnia Upon Discontinuation of Daridorexant in Patients with Insomnia. [348]
- Zammit G, et al. Daridorexant Improves Total Sleep Time (TST) in Insomnia Patients Without Altering the Proportion of Sleep Stages. [344]
- Heidenreich S, et al. A benefit-risk assessment of daridorexant for the treatment of insomnia using patient preference data from two phase 3 trials. [343]
- Roch C, et al. Daridorexant, a dual orexin receptor antagonist, improves age-related insomnia in rats. [002]
- Bergamini G, et al. Effect of the dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) daridorexant on behaviour upon awakening in rats and dogs. [09]
- Grandjean CM, et al. A dual, equipotent, and insurmountable antagonist of both orexin-1 and orexin-2 receptors. [059]
- Boof ML, et al. Daridorexant Does Not Impair Respiratory Function in Patients with Mild/Moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea Irrespective of Severity. [357]
- Boof ML, et al. Daridorexant Improves Sleep in Patients with Mild/Moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea. [358]
