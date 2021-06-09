Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the Heart Failure 2021 Online Congress

GHENT, Belgium, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that the abstract on the results from its RED DESERT alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) study has been selected for presentation at the Heart Failure 2021 Online Congress as part of the Late Breaking Science Results.



Heart Failure 2021 is organised by the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology and will be held virtually from Tuesday 29 June to Thursday 1 July 2021. The abstract “First in Human Experience with Alfapump DSR System in Diuretic Resistant Chronic Heart Failure” will be presented by Dr. Jeffrey Testani, Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Heart Failure Research at Yale University School of Medicine.