Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the Heart Failure 2021 Online Congress
GHENT, Belgium, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of
diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that the abstract on the results from its RED DESERT alfapump DSR (Direct
Sodium Removal) study has been selected for presentation at the Heart Failure 2021 Online Congress as part of the Late Breaking Science Results.
Heart Failure 2021 is organised by the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology and will be held virtually from Tuesday 29 June to Thursday 1 July 2021. The abstract “First in Human Experience with Alfapump DSR System in Diuretic Resistant Chronic Heart Failure” will be presented by Dr. Jeffrey Testani, Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Heart Failure Research at Yale University School of Medicine.
Details of the presentation:
- Title: First in Human Experience with Alfapump DSR System in Diuretic Resistant Chronic Heart Failure
- Presenting: Dr. Jeffrey Testani
- Presentation available on demand throughout the congress (29 June – 1 July)
About Sequana Medical
Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company utilizing its proprietary alfapump and DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) technologies to develop innovative treatments for fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a frequent complication of many large diseases including advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)-related cirrhosis and heart failure, with diuretic resistance being widespread. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for DSR and the alfapump DSR is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026.
