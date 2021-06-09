 
STMicroelectronics Announces Change in Leadership Team

Geneva, June 9, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today that Benedetto Vigna, President of the Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, has informed the company that he will step down from his position on August 31, 2021 to become CEO of another company.

Jean-Marc Chery, ST’s President & CEO, commented: “Benedetto started his career in ST 26 years ago. He established ST’s leadership in MEMS sensors and then in a wider range of sensors and actuators, as well as leading the company’s efforts in Analog and, more recently, Optical Sensing Solutions. On behalf of ST’s Executive Committee, and all of our management and employees, I thank Benedetto for his contribution to the company’s success and wish him all the best for his future endeavors. We will work together during the next weeks to ensure a smooth transition”.

Benedetto Vigna, President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, said: “I spent half of my life working with a formidable multicultural team to whom I am, and I will always be, grateful. Without such a great team, it would have been impossible to grow the AMS business at the levels of today. I want to thank all the ST family for what they taught me, and for the time we devoted together to transform our dreams into real business”.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

