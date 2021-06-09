Delisting of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA shares from the Baltic Secondary List Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.06.2021, 07:24 | 54 | 0 | 0 09.06.2021, 07:24 | Nasdaq Riga decided on June 8, 2021 to approve the application of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA and to delist its 23 903 205 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100485, ticker VSS1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA is set to June 18, 2021. Additional information:

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

Tel.: +371 6420 2216

E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com

www.valmiera-glass.com



