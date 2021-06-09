 
DFI's increases Ace Pillar's shareholding and deepens the arrangement of intelligent manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
TAIPEI, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI held its board of directors today. To further integrate DFI and Ace Pillar's resources, accelerate the integration of intelligent manufacturing, and increase DFI's investment income, it will publicly acquire 16% equity at NT$32 in cash per share of Ace Pillar Enterprise Co., Ltd, a stock-listed company.

The public acquisition will be reported to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). The filing date is expected to be no later than June 9, 2021, and the start date of the public acquisition is expected to be no later than June 10, 2021. The planned maximum purchase quantity is 17,970,000 shares (about 16% of the total issued shares), and the minimum purchase quantity is 5,612,525 shares (about 5% of the total shares). The deadline for the acquisition is July 29, 2021. If the acquired equity reaches the minimum purchase quantity, this public acquisition will be achieved.

Peter Chen, Chairman of Qisda Technology and DFI, said that Industry 4.0 is accelerating development with the widespread of the COVID-19, and manufacturing customers continue digital transformation through factory automation. DFI and Ace Pillar work hand in hand to improve the integration of operating technology (OT) and expand downstream channels, combining the advantages of the group in information technology (IT) and communication technology (CT), and provide one-stop service for the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry.

The smart factory is one of DFI's three primary focuses, and it is also a market that Ace Pillar has been cultivating for many years. Through the cooperation with Ace Pillar, DFI extends original advantages and enhances the capability in intelligent manufacturing. In response to this wave of ardent transformation, the two companies will continue to work together to create new business opportunities in the market.

Ace Pillar has been deeply involved in electromechanical control for many years, as an agency of more than 30 well-known automatic drive control systems, monitoring systems, automated mechanical transmission systems, and pneumatic component systems in Europe, Japan, and Taiwan. It is a subsidiary of DFI with a 35.2% share. In addition to increasing DFI's investment income, the purpose of this public acquisition will also accelerate the overall integration of intelligent manufacturing, provide complete services and one-stop purchase of comprehensive solutions.

Related Links

https://www.dfi.com/
https://www.acepillar.com.tw/




