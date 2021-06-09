DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2020/2021 at a glance 09.06.2021 / 08:05 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales revenue: EUR 55.1 million (EUR 51.1 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)

- EBITDA: EUR 19.6 million (EUR 16.8 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)

- EBIT: EUR 13.9 million (EUR 11.7 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 21.0 million (EUR 14.1 million in the fiscal year 2019/2020)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 48.4 million as of 31 March 2021 (EUR 35.1 million as of 31 March 2020)

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 5 July 2021 a dividend payment of EUR 0.85 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2020/2021 (fiscal year 2019/2020 EUR 0.65 per dividend-bearing share).

The Company's Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:

Annual Report:

German (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2020_2021 ...

English (PDF):

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2020_2021.pdf

Annual Financial Report:

German (ESEF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2020_2021_ ...

English (PDF): https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AnnualFinancialReport_2020_202 ...

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft's software and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multi-channel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 9 June 2021

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com , Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62

09.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Phone: +43 732 606 162 Fax: +43 732 606 162--609 E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com Internet: www.fabasoft.com ISIN: AT0000785407 WKN: 922985 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1205804

End of News DGAP News Service

1205804 09.06.2021