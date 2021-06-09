Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to provide an update on the planned completion of the acquisition …

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to provide an update on the planned completion of the acquisition of the 69% operated interest in the Maari asset, shallow water offshore New Zealand. The Company has continued working with the seller, OMV New Zealand Limited ('OMV New Zealand'), to satisfy the remaining outstanding conditions to complete the acquisition, in particular the approval of New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals ('NZP&M'). While this work is continuing, the Company expects that completion will occur in the second half of 2021.