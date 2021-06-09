THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR TO ANY COUNTRY IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE UNLAWFUL.



IMMOFINANZ on the Statement of S IMMO: "Back to the facts"

IMMOFINANZ offers a highly attractive offer price of EUR 22.25 per S IMMO share (cum dividend) - which corresponds to a premium of 40.3% on the 6-month volume weighted average share price prior to the announcement of the intention to launch the offer

(cum dividend) - which corresponds to a premium of 40.3% on the 6-month volume weighted average share price prior to the announcement of the intention to launch the offer

Transaction structure for the maximum voting right is secure and balanced and explicitly confirmed by the Austrian Takeover Commission

Shareholders of S IMMO will vote on the cancellation of the maximum voting right at the shareholders' meeting on 24 June, thereby deciding on an important condition precedent of the takeover offer

"Stand-alone scenario" for S IMMO preserves weak earnings and entails considerable execution risks for shareholders of S IMMO

In case the takeover offer is not successful, it is possible that the share price will fall significantly below the attractive offer price

Detailed facts at https://immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/takeover-offer-s-immo



"S IMMO's arguments in its statement on the takeover offer do not correspond to the facts. The executive board of S IMMO is obviously concerned with repelling the takeover offer and this is not in the interest of the shareholders of S IMMO. The offer provides a secure structure and execution for the shareholders of S IMMO - as also explicitly confirmed again by the Austrian Takeover Commission in a press release dated 8 June. In this statement, the Austrian Takeover Commission emphasises that in reviewing the offer it paid particular attention on the protection of the shareholders as well as the principle of equal treatment and transparency. The executive board of S IMMO should therefore no longer attempt to counteract the offer by rejecting the resolution of the shareholders' meeting to cancel the maximum voting right. Instead, shareholders of S IMMO must be given the opportunity to make their own informed decision on whether to accept the offer", says Stefan Schönauer, CFO of IMMOFINANZ.