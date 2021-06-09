DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Investment/Change in Forecast 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts 09.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts

- Complete acquisition of HJS Motoren GmbH broadens customer access

- Sales forecast 2021 now set at EUR 250 to 260 million (previously: EUR 245 to 260 million), EBIT margin (6.0% to 7.5%) unchanged

- Sales forecast 2024 raised to EUR 330 million (previously: EUR 300 million), unchanged EBIT margin of 10% expected

- First-time sales forecast for 2026 of EUR 400 million, EBIT forecast at 8.5 % to 10 %

Heek, June 09, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants, has now fully acquired Amtzell-based HJS Motoren GmbH. To date, 2G held a 50% stake in the company, which specializes in the maintenance and repair of combined heat and power plants with gas engines.

HJS Motoren GmbH employs a total of 30 service technicians at 5 locations in Germany. Founded in 2017, the company has succeeded in continuously raising its sales revenues. The past fiscal year 2020 was concluded with sales of EUR 7.3 million and an EBIT margin in the double-digit range. Besides to the additional revenue and earnings contributions from HJS Motoren GmbH, 2G is also anticipating complementary potential for sales of the company's own new equipment. To date, HJS Motoren GmbH is already servicing around 400 systems, most of which are not from 2G and whose motors will reach the end of their technical service life in the next few years.

"After we initially acquired a 50% share in HJS Motoren GmbH in 2018, the company has developed extremely well, posting sales gains of 91% in 2019 and an additional 44% in 2020. In view of the sound and trust-based cooperation with local management as well as the further positive growth prospects, we are very pleased to have now reached an agreement with the founding shareholder on the acquisition of the remaining 50%," as CEO Christian Grotholt stated. "Not least due to the fact that our deepened cooperation will secure the sales level and presents the genuine opportunity to leverage additional synergies."