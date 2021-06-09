 
checkAd

DGAP-News 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.06.2021, 08:30  |  90   |   |   

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Investment/Change in Forecast
2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts

09.06.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Heek, June 09, 2021

2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts

- Complete acquisition of HJS Motoren GmbH broadens customer access

- Sales forecast 2021 now set at EUR 250 to 260 million (previously: EUR 245 to 260 million), EBIT margin (6.0% to 7.5%) unchanged

- Sales forecast 2024 raised to EUR 330 million (previously: EUR 300 million), unchanged EBIT margin of 10% expected

- First-time sales forecast for 2026 of EUR 400 million, EBIT forecast at 8.5 % to 10 %

 

Heek, June 09, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the leading international manufacturers of gas-fired combined heat and power (CHP) plants, has now fully acquired Amtzell-based HJS Motoren GmbH. To date, 2G held a 50% stake in the company, which specializes in the maintenance and repair of combined heat and power plants with gas engines.

HJS Motoren GmbH employs a total of 30 service technicians at 5 locations in Germany. Founded in 2017, the company has succeeded in continuously raising its sales revenues. The past fiscal year 2020 was concluded with sales of EUR 7.3 million and an EBIT margin in the double-digit range. Besides to the additional revenue and earnings contributions from HJS Motoren GmbH, 2G is also anticipating complementary potential for sales of the company's own new equipment. To date, HJS Motoren GmbH is already servicing around 400 systems, most of which are not from 2G and whose motors will reach the end of their technical service life in the next few years.

"After we initially acquired a 50% share in HJS Motoren GmbH in 2018, the company has developed extremely well, posting sales gains of 91% in 2019 and an additional 44% in 2020. In view of the sound and trust-based cooperation with local management as well as the further positive growth prospects, we are very pleased to have now reached an agreement with the founding shareholder on the acquisition of the remaining 50%," as CEO Christian Grotholt stated. "Not least due to the fact that our deepened cooperation will secure the sales level and presents the genuine opportunity to leverage additional synergies."

Seite 1 von 5
2G ENERGY Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Hammer Zahlen bei 2G Bio-Energietechnik AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Investment/Change in Forecast 2G Energy AG acquires HJS Motoren GmbH and raises sales forecasts 09.06.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Corporate News Heek, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
DGAP-DD: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Übernahme von 51% der Image Engineering / Erwerb öffnet Zugang zu weiteren ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AmeriMark Group AG: Offenlegung von Insiderinformationen gemäss Artikel 17 Abs. 1 (EU) Nr. ...
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché announces its full year 2020 financial results and confirms its 2021 growth target
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG erwirbt HJS Motoren GmbH und hebt Umsatzprognosen an (deutsch)
08:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG erwirbt HJS Motoren GmbH und hebt Umsatzprognosen an
17.05.21
Original-Research: 2G Energy AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Hinz...
17.05.21
2G Energy: Auftragseingang erneut gesteigert
17.05.21
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG mit dynamischem Wachstum im ersten Quartal (deutsch)
17.05.21
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG reporting dynamic first quarter growth
17.05.21
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG mit dynamischem Wachstum im ersten Quartal