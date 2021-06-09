 
Regarding the Issuance of the Authorisation for Assuming the Positions of the Management Body of Medicinos Bankas Uab

Medicinos Bankas UAB (hereinafter – the Bank), registration number 112027077, registered office address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The Bank hereby informs that the Director of the Financial Market Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania, in response to the request by Medicinos Bankas UAB for the issuance of the authorisation for Gintaras Treinys and Andrius Budnikas to assume the positions of the members of the Supervisory Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB, and, pursuant to Article 34 of the Law on Banks of the Republic of Lithuania, the Guidelines for the Assessment of Members of the Management Body and Key Function Holders of Financial Market Participants Supervised by the Bank of Lithuania approved by Resolution No. 03-181 of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania of 14 November 2013 “On the Approval of the Guidelines for the Assessment of Members of the Management Body and Key Function Holders of Financial Market Participants Supervised by the Bank of Lithuania, and paragraph 2 of Resolution No. 03-67 of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania of 15 March 2012 “On Authorising Structural Units of the Bank of Lithuania to Carry out Certain Functions of the Board of the Bank of Lithuania Related to Supervision of Financial Market”, has decided to: authorise Gintaras Treinys and Andrius Budnikas to assume the positions of the members of the Supervisory Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB.

For more information please contact: Aleksejus Tonkich, Board Member, Finance Service Director, Deputy Head of Administration, tel.: + 370 698 34055, e-mail: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt






