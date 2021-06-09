--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Dividend Announcements/DistributionSt Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q2 2021Jersey, 9 June 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS),("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper ofshopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that acircular setting out details on the election being offered to the Company'sshareholders (the "Shareholders") to receive a scrip dividend for the Q2 2021dividend distribution (the "Scrip Dividend") is now available on the Company'swebsite. Unless a Shareholder informs the Company that it elects to receive theScrip Dividend, the Q2 2021 dividend will be distributed in cash. The relevantQ2 2021 dividend distribution timetable is set out below.______________________________________________________________________________|Q2_2021_dividend______________________________________________________________||Event_________________________________|_______________________Time_and/or_date||Q2_Ex-dividend_date___________________|___________________________10_June_2021||Q2_Dividend_record_date_______________|___________________________11_June_2021||Commencement election period Q2 | 9.00 a.m. (CET) on 14 June 2021||dividend______________________________|_______________________________________||Conclusion_election_period_Q2_dividend|________4.00_p.m._(CET)_on_25_June_2021||Q2_Dividend_payment_date______________|___________________________30_June_2021|Scrip Dividend exchange ratioThe number of new shares allotted to Shareholders that elect to receive theScrip Dividend will be one new share for every 44.5114 shares held by theelecting Shareholder. The exchange ratio has been calculated based on the volumeweighted average price of Atrium shares on Euronext Amsterdam and the ViennaStock Exchange during the reference period from 2 June 2021 until 8 June 2021,minus the dividend of 6.75EURcents and a 2% discount set by the Directors, whichamounts to EUR3.005.No fraction of a new share will be allotted. Any entitlement that results in afractional new share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, with acash payment to be made to the relevant Shareholder in respect of the fraction.Neither the Company nor Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. shall be