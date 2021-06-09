 
Boehringer Ingelheim partners with Lifebit to detect global infectious disease outbreaks

LONDON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifebit Biotech Ltd announces the beginning of a long-term partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim to utilise Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the detection and early reporting of global disease outbreaks using real-world data harvested from scientific publications and other open sources. Utilising the Lifebit REAL platform, insights into the latest infectious disease outbreaks allow Boehringer Ingelheim's R&D efforts to be prioritised accordingly.

 

Researchers from both organisations will work side-by-side to combine real-world evidence and the latest AI algorithms to identify infectious disease outbreaks and respond accordingly. Lifebit REAL uses advanced analytic capabilities to automatically notify users of relevant outbreaks, such as transboundary disease spread or the emergence of novel pathogens, such as COVID-19. The system is built around an active learning architecture - with more relevant data ingested, the accuracy of the system increases.

Dr. Eric Haaksma, Head of Animal Health Global Innovation Boehringer Ingelheim, shared: "External innovation is becoming an increasingly important aspect of our R&D playbook. Therefore, we are strategically partnering with Lifebit to leverage AI to monitor and interpret scientific and other sources in real-time, enabling us to track data related to animal diseases. This, in turn, will accelerate the detection process as the vast amounts of scientific relevant information being produced at many levels cannot be feasibly collected and analysed manually."

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Lifebit

To cure diseases, researchers need access to as much relevant biomedical data as possible, which are often inaccessible and unusable. Lifebit securely unlocks access to data-generated insights through our patented federated technology and AI-enabled Real World Evidence (RWE) analysis system, Lifebit REAL. Lifebit's end-to-end solution suite already powers various national precision medicine programmes, while also informing pharma R&D strategy and innovation. Lifebit empowers customers across the public and private sectors to transform how they access and use sensitive biomedical data.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1526204/Lifebit_Boehringer.jpg

Contact:
pr@lifebit.ai




