SAF-HOLLAND SE: Scope Hamburg confirms investment grade rating - outlook raised to stable

SAF-HOLLAND: Scope Hamburg confirms investment grade rating - outlook raised to stable



Bessenbach, June 9, 2021. SAF-HOLLAND SE ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today published the combined rating report for 2021 from Scope Hamburg GmbH (formerly Euler Hermes Rating GmbH). The report confirms the investment grade rating and sets the outlook from negative to stable.



https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/rating



In its rating, Scope Hamburg particularly emphasizes the sustainable growth prospects from the increasing global transport volumes and the Group's leading market positions in the markets for axle and suspension systems for trailers in the EMEA region and India as well as fifth wheels in the Americas region and the less cyclical, high-margin spare parts business. The global production and service network, the broad customer base and the structural cost reduction and process optimisation measures are also viewed positively.

At the same time, the assessment of the slightly increased business risk reflects the high dependency on the cyclical commercial vehicle sector and the intense competition, which was recently once again briefly exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scope Hamburg rates the financial risk of SAF-HOLLAND as low to moderate, with reference to its high internal financial resources and solid capital structure and financing base.

Inka Koljonen, CFO of SAF-HOLLAND SE says: "Overall, we are very satisfied with the rating. In the past financial year we have impressively demonstrated that we have a resilient business model that generates comfortable margins. The main contributory factors in this regard were the extensive program initiated in September 2019 already to sustainably reduce our selling and administrative expenses, the voluntary waiver of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of their fixed remuneration, the supplementary collective agreement for the Bessenbach location, salary cuts at the US locations and short-time work at the two German locations in Bessenbach and Singen."