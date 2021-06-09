Coursera Global Skills Report 2021 Finds US Behind in Digital Skills, Ranked 29th Globally

The digital skills gap in the United States worsened during the pandemic, including disparities persisting by region and gender, according to Coursera’s latest Global Skills Report. The study draws on performance data since the pandemic's onset from more than 77 million learners on the platform to benchmark skills proficiency across business, technology, and data science for over 100 countries. For the first time, the Global Skills Report also reveals the top skills needed for high-demand entry-level jobs, including the learning hours required to develop them.

The pandemic displaced millions of workers, with approximately 41% of unemployed people in the US out of work for six months or longer. However, 97 million new digital jobs are still expected globally by 2025. McKinsey estimates 4.9 million low-wage US workers may need to transition into higher-wage roles and develop new skills to remain employed in the new digital economy.