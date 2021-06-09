 
checkAd

Pampa Metals Initiates Drone-Flown Aeromagnetic Survey at its Block 3 Copper Project in Chile And Provides Update from Geological Mapping

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 09:15  |  87   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTC PINK:PMMCF) ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started a drone-flown aeromagnetic survey at its 10,000 hectare, wholly-owned …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTC PINK:PMMCF) ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started a drone-flown aeromagnetic survey at its 10,000 hectare, wholly-owned Block 3 project in northern Chile. Geological mapping of the largely post-mineral covered property has also advanced.

Block 3

Block 3 is a large, more than 10,000-hectare property, located along the mid-Tertiary aged Domeyko Cordillera porphyry copper belt of northern Chile that comprises the world's preeminent copper belt. The Block 3 project is in a highly prolific segment of the belt, centered approximately 55 km south-southwest of the giant La Escondida and Zaldivar copper mining district (BHP, Rio Tinto, Barrick, Antofagasta Minerals) and 170 km north-northeast of El Salvador (Codelco) (see news release dated March 9, 2021).

Two third-party porphyry-related prospects, Anakena and Sierra de Varas, are located adjacent to Block 3:

  • Anakena is located within the uplifted Paleozoic basement block that flanks the eastern margin of the Block 3 property, and contains evidence of historic drill holes.
  • Sierra de Varas is located within a third-party in-holding in the middle of the Block 3 property, and was previously drilled by Anglo American and others.

Both porphyry prospects occur close to, and to the east and west respectively, of the north-south trending Sierra de Varas fault system, which represents a major fault strand of the Domeyko Cordillera mineral belt.

Large portions of the Block 3 property are characterised by post-mineral Miocene to Recent alluvial and volcanic cover believed to be generally less than 150m thick. North-south trending ranges of hills border the western and eastern margins of the property, and consist of Paleozoic rhyolitic and dacitic lavas, Paleozoic granites and porphyries, Triassic sediments, Jurassic limestones, and Paleocene-Eocene rhyolite-dacite tuffs and porphyry domes. BHP completed a program of 13 wide-spaced, vertical, and shallow RC drill holes totaling 2,200m in 2014-2015 over parts of the post-mineral covered areas of Block 3. Several large areas within Block 3 remain untested by this shallow drilling.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pampa Metals Initiates Drone-Flown Aeromagnetic Survey at its Block 3 Copper Project in Chile And Provides Update from Geological Mapping VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTC PINK:PMMCF) ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started a drone-flown aeromagnetic survey at its 10,000 hectare, wholly-owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OPTEC International, Inc. Completes $70M Acquisition of WeShield, An Established AI Driven NY ...
Binovi to Debut Binovi Touch Elite During the 2021 NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Marvel Acquires 10,250 Hectares, Between The Exploits Subzone and The Gander Zone - Newfoundland
American Manganese Comments on White House’s “100-Day Battery Supply Chain Review” and ...
VerifyMe Set to be Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index
Strategic Metals Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Securities of Honey Badger Silver Inc.
A2Z Smart Technologies Retains IMS Investor Relations
Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Joseph Holdings, ...
Charlie's Holdings Reports Inclusion of the Company's Best-selling E-Liquids on the FDA’s list of ...
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Binovi Focused on K-3 Reader Readiness
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service Contract on 2 ...
Director Resignation
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets