Ximen Mining Begins Camp Construction for Exploration Program Surrounding Kernville Gold Mine - Nelson BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp . (TSX.v:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has started adjacent to its construction of a new temporary exploration camp facility next to the Kenville Mine site.

Foto: Accesswire

Ximen is preparing for its exploration program planned for this year on its properties that extend from the Kenville mine to the areas around Ymir and Salmo. The Company recently started developing a 3-acre parcel of land that lies adjacent to the Kenville mine site as a temporary exploration camp site. Facilities are being constructed to support a trailer-based camp for exploration geological and drilling crews. Hydro power supply is being set up now and construction of septic facilities will follow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

604 488-3900

Investor Relations:

Sophy Cesar

604-488-3900,

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Foto: Accesswire

Ximen Mining Corp. strives to always to take a 100% interest in all of its projects and assets. The company has bought out all the possible NSR's on its key Mineral Precious Metal Assets and several other precious metal assets in the near vicinity to its holdings. The company has been focused on the acquisition of high grade gold assets in southern BC, with easy access and good infrastructure. We are building a Gold Mining Company with a goal to accumulate land packages with multi-million ounce gold potential and realize that potential through extensive drilling and resource definition. Simultaneously we are advancing the Kenville Gold Mine forward and on the path towards production. We are well on our way to meeting all of our targets while at the same time maintaining our aversion towards debt and dilution and advancing forward with responsible development and sustainable mining and exploration practices.

This is a company focused on building Ethical and Sustainable Value … it just takes time.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL