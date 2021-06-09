Heidelberg expecting profitable growth in FY 2021/2022 and subsequent years

Heidelberg (ots) -



- Marked rise in demand and successful transformation program inspire confidence

- Growth and increase in value for packaging printing, digital business models,

business in China, and new technologies (such as wallboxes)

- Outlook for FY 2021/2022 predicts rise in sales to at least EUR 2 billion,

increase in EBITDA margin from 5 percent to between 6 and 7 percent, and

slightly positive net result after taxes

- Break-even threshold set to decrease to around EUR 1.9 billion in FY

2022/2023, offering significant potential for result and free cash flow



Given an improving order situation and the increasingly positive impact of the

Group's extensive transformation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is

confident of returning to profitable growth in financial year 2021/2022 (April

1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Despite the continuing uncertainties regarding the

duration and scope of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in financial

year 2021/2022, the company is therefore expecting sales to climb from EUR 1,913

million to at least EUR 2 billion.







pandemic hit has made the company leaner and more efficient. Given that demand

is now also definitely picking up again in most key sales regions, we're

expecting to achieve a far better operating margin this year, including a

slightly positive net result after taxes. The considerable growth potential

offered by packaging printing, digital business models, business in China, and

new technologies such as wallboxes is also making us confident about the years

ahead," comments Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.



The company predicts that profitability will grow even more strongly than sales.

For example, the expected increase in sales, the lower cost base, and the fact

that significant restructuring costs of some 5.0 percent (including

restructuring result) will no longer need to be met means the EBITDA margin is

set to increase to between 6 and 7 percent. After two years of losses, a

positive net result after taxes is also likely to be achieved thanks to a

sustained improvement in the financial result.



Focus on profitable core business and expansion of growth areas



With solid economic development, this profitable upward trend looks set to

continue in subsequent years, too. This is down to the company's successful

implementation of realignment measures, the focus on its profitable core

business, and the expansion of growth areas. Cost savings totaling EUR 170

million are expected to have taken full effect in financial year 2022/2023 and Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3 Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







"The comprehensive transformation Heidelberg initiated before the coronaviruspandemic hit has made the company leaner and more efficient. Given that demandis now also definitely picking up again in most key sales regions, we'reexpecting to achieve a far better operating margin this year, including aslightly positive net result after taxes. The considerable growth potentialoffered by packaging printing, digital business models, business in China, andnew technologies such as wallboxes is also making us confident about the yearsahead," comments Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.The company predicts that profitability will grow even more strongly than sales.For example, the expected increase in sales, the lower cost base, and the factthat significant restructuring costs of some 5.0 percent (includingrestructuring result) will no longer need to be met means the EBITDA margin isset to increase to between 6 and 7 percent. After two years of losses, apositive net result after taxes is also likely to be achieved thanks to asustained improvement in the financial result.Focus on profitable core business and expansion of growth areasWith solid economic development, this profitable upward trend looks set tocontinue in subsequent years, too. This is down to the company's successfulimplementation of realignment measures, the focus on its profitable corebusiness, and the expansion of growth areas. Cost savings totaling EUR 170million are expected to have taken full effect in financial year 2022/2023 and