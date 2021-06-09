Heidelberg expecting profitable growth in FY 2021/2022 and subsequent years
- Marked rise in demand and successful transformation program inspire confidence
- Growth and increase in value for packaging printing, digital business models,
business in China, and new technologies (such as wallboxes)
- Outlook for FY 2021/2022 predicts rise in sales to at least EUR 2 billion,
increase in EBITDA margin from 5 percent to between 6 and 7 percent, and
slightly positive net result after taxes
- Break-even threshold set to decrease to around EUR 1.9 billion in FY
2022/2023, offering significant potential for result and free cash flow
Given an improving order situation and the increasingly positive impact of the
Group's extensive transformation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is
confident of returning to profitable growth in financial year 2021/2022 (April
1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Despite the continuing uncertainties regarding the
duration and scope of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in financial
year 2021/2022, the company is therefore expecting sales to climb from EUR 1,913
million to at least EUR 2 billion.
"The comprehensive transformation Heidelberg initiated before the coronavirus
pandemic hit has made the company leaner and more efficient. Given that demand
is now also definitely picking up again in most key sales regions, we're
expecting to achieve a far better operating margin this year, including a
slightly positive net result after taxes. The considerable growth potential
offered by packaging printing, digital business models, business in China, and
new technologies such as wallboxes is also making us confident about the years
ahead," comments Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.
The company predicts that profitability will grow even more strongly than sales.
For example, the expected increase in sales, the lower cost base, and the fact
that significant restructuring costs of some 5.0 percent (including
restructuring result) will no longer need to be met means the EBITDA margin is
set to increase to between 6 and 7 percent. After two years of losses, a
positive net result after taxes is also likely to be achieved thanks to a
sustained improvement in the financial result.
Focus on profitable core business and expansion of growth areas
With solid economic development, this profitable upward trend looks set to
continue in subsequent years, too. This is down to the company's successful
implementation of realignment measures, the focus on its profitable core
business, and the expansion of growth areas. Cost savings totaling EUR 170
million are expected to have taken full effect in financial year 2022/2023 and
Focus on profitable core business and expansion of growth areas
With solid economic development, this profitable upward trend looks set to
continue in subsequent years, too. This is down to the company's successful
implementation of realignment measures, the focus on its profitable core
business, and the expansion of growth areas. Cost savings totaling EUR 170
million are expected to have taken full effect in financial year 2022/2023 and
