 
checkAd

Heidelberg expecting profitable growth in FY 2021/2022 and subsequent years

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.06.2021, 09:30  |  69   |   |   

Heidelberg (ots) -

- Marked rise in demand and successful transformation program inspire confidence
- Growth and increase in value for packaging printing, digital business models,
business in China, and new technologies (such as wallboxes)
- Outlook for FY 2021/2022 predicts rise in sales to at least EUR 2 billion,
increase in EBITDA margin from 5 percent to between 6 and 7 percent, and
slightly positive net result after taxes
- Break-even threshold set to decrease to around EUR 1.9 billion in FY
2022/2023, offering significant potential for result and free cash flow

Given an improving order situation and the increasingly positive impact of the
Group's extensive transformation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) is
confident of returning to profitable growth in financial year 2021/2022 (April
1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). Despite the continuing uncertainties regarding the
duration and scope of the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in financial
year 2021/2022, the company is therefore expecting sales to climb from EUR 1,913
million to at least EUR 2 billion.

"The comprehensive transformation Heidelberg initiated before the coronavirus
pandemic hit has made the company leaner and more efficient. Given that demand
is now also definitely picking up again in most key sales regions, we're
expecting to achieve a far better operating margin this year, including a
slightly positive net result after taxes. The considerable growth potential
offered by packaging printing, digital business models, business in China, and
new technologies such as wallboxes is also making us confident about the years
ahead," comments Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer.

The company predicts that profitability will grow even more strongly than sales.
For example, the expected increase in sales, the lower cost base, and the fact
that significant restructuring costs of some 5.0 percent (including
restructuring result) will no longer need to be met means the EBITDA margin is
set to increase to between 6 and 7 percent. After two years of losses, a
positive net result after taxes is also likely to be achieved thanks to a
sustained improvement in the financial result.

Focus on profitable core business and expansion of growth areas

With solid economic development, this profitable upward trend looks set to
continue in subsequent years, too. This is down to the company's successful
implementation of realignment measures, the focus on its profitable core
business, and the expansion of growth areas. Cost savings totaling EUR 170
million are expected to have taken full effect in financial year 2022/2023 and
Seite 1 von 3
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heidelberg expecting profitable growth in FY 2021/2022 and subsequent years - Marked rise in demand and successful transformation program inspire confidence - Growth and increase in value for packaging printing, digital business models, business in China, and new technologies (such as wallboxes) - Outlook for FY 2021/2022 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Heidelberg erwartet profitables Wachstum in 2021/22 und in den Folgejahren (FOTO)
EANS-Hauptversammlung: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Einberufung zur ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
pektogram: Gegründet, um die Rohstoffbranche digital und nachhaltig zu verändern (FOTO)
Miele baut Engagement für mehr Nachhaltigkeit und Klimaschutz deutlich aus / ...
Paneuropäische Studie von J.P. Morgan Asset Management: Veränderte Einstellungen beim Sparen und Anlegen durch die Pandemie? (FOTO)
EANS-News: voestalpine AG / voestalpine trotz Krise im Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 mit positivem Ergebnis und ...
NextChem and Paul Wurth Join Forces to Develop Innovative Low-carbon Solutions for the Steel ...
EANS-DD: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
SCIENTISTS WORLDWIDE PLEDGE THEIR TRUST IN SCIENCE IN CELEBRATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF ...
Titel
Gold rund um die Uhr
Heidelberg erwartet profitables Wachstum in 2021/22 und in den Folgejahren (FOTO)
PSI liefert Assistenzsystem an Übertragungsnetzbetreiber TransnetBW / Dynamische ...
Steigende Kosten für Bauholz - Brennholz bleibt günstig
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S-Aufsichtsrat ...
ELONGATE: Weltweit größte Wohltätigkeits-Kryptowährung gibt Spende an National Kidney ...
New Research Seeks to Crack the Code of Coral Reef Heat Resilience
Für Immobilienkäufer wird es etwas teurer: Baugeld knackt 1-Prozent-Marke, Baukosten steigen (FOTO)
Zweitimmobilie finanzieren: Mit der KVB Finanz niedrige Zinsen bei der Baufinanzierung sichern
The Body Shop kündigt an, bis 2023 zu 100 % vegan zertifiziert zu sein und führt ein ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Geduldsprobe, Kommentar zu Thyssenkrupp von Annette Becker
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA: Eine Legende ist zurück auf der Straße (FOTO)
Gold rund um die Uhr
Starke Series-B-Finanzierungsrunde trotz Pandemie: Kuratierter Marktplatz Ankorstore erhällt $100 Millionen zur Unterstützung des ...
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:15 Uhr
Heidelberg expecting profitable growth in FY 2021/2022 and subsequent years
10:09 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Im Plus - Warten auf Inflationsdaten und EZB
09:58 Uhr
Heidelberger Druck: Schon bald wieder schwarze Zahlen?
09:48 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Heidelberger Druck will wieder Gewinn machen - Aktie knickt aber ein
09:15 Uhr
Heidelberg erwartet profitables Wachstum in 2021/22 und in den Folgejahren (FOTO)
08:24 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Wieder ein träger Start erwartet
08:14 Uhr
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen will wieder Gewinn machen
07:02 Uhr
OTS: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Heidelberg erwartet profitables ...
08.06.21
K+S, Heidelberger Druck, Varta, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens Energy, TUI: Marktbericht Strategiedepot Vermögensstreuung
31.05.21
BYD und Heidelberger Druck legen zu, Nel ASA in Lauerstellung, SAP kurzfristig riskant