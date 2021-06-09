SIFI to Present at BIO Digital International Convention 2021

BIO Digital 2021 will be an opportunity to present some of SIFI's most significant research projects with a view to identify strategic partners for some of its late-stage assets and patented drug-delivery platforms.

CATANIA, Italy, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions, announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming 2021 BIO Digital, (June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021). To register for a One-on-One Partnering meeting with the company, please register here.

Francesco Giuliano, Senior Manager Business Development, will present SIFI's innovative technological assets that address serious unmet medical needs:

Polihexanide, the first and only drug candidate for Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) globally, with orphan drug designation in the United States and European Union. It is currently in the landmark pivotal Phase III trial, with topline results expected within Q4 2021; NaMESys, a novel nanostructured microemulsions platform designed for the topic delivery of drugs to the retina, a site normally not reachable by topical formulations; CaliXol, a calixarene-based delivery system designed to provide novel choline-functionalized nanoassemblies with improved retinal uptake.

The presentation will be available to attendees registered at BIO, on 9 am EDT June 10.

About Polihexanide

Polihexanide is a polymer that acts on both the trophozoites and cysts of protozoan Acanthamoeba. It is developed in the 0,08% high dose which make it possible to administer as monotherapy eye drops. Acanthamoeba keratitis is an acute extremely painful severe corneal infection caused by Acanthamoeba. AK often leads to poor vision, potential blindness or eye loss. While its incidence is very rare, it has been rapidly increasing in recent years.

About NaMESys and CaliXol

NaMESys carrying 0.3% sorafenib demonstrated to reduce inflammation and neo-angiogenesis in three degenerative retinal pathology models (age-related macular degeneration - AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal ischemia). NaMESys data have been recently published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IF 4.556), receiving a broad consensus from the scientific community (more than 220 full text downloads within a month from publication). Thanks to their novelty and peculiar characteristics both NaMESys and CaliXol technologies have recently been patented. The tailored formulation and excellent bioavailability make these two drug delivery systems desirable for the development of eye drop formulations capable of overcoming the burden associated to currently available intravitreal therapies.

About BIO and BIO Digital

BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

About SIFI

SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improve patients' quality of life, exporting treatments to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico, and Turkey.

