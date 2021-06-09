ICG plc
Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)
9 June 2021
Notification of Transactions of Directors
GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS
The Company announces that on 8 June 2021, PLC Equity Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan 2020 (the “Plan”) were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:
Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively.
Description of Financial Instrument: Conditional award granted under the Plan over ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each
Price of Award: Nil
Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:
Benoit Durteste: 210,818
Vijay Bharadia: 51,779
Antje Hensel-Roth: 35,598
Contacts
Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
