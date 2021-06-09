 
ICG plc

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the “Company”)

9 June 2021

Notification of Transactions of Directors

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS

The Company announces that on 8 June 2021, PLC Equity Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan 2020 (the “Plan”) were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:

Vesting Period:  Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2024, 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Description of Financial Instrument:  Conditional award granted under the Plan over ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each

Price of Award:  Nil

Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:

Benoit Durteste:          210,818

Vijay Bharadia:             51,779

Antje Hensel-Roth:       35,598

Contacts

Chris Hunt
Investor Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344





