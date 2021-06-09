Result of Riksbank´s purchases of Commercial Paper Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.06.2021, 10:00 | 36 | 0 | 0 09.06.2021, 10:00 | Auction Auction results Auction date 2021-06-09 Settlement date 2021-06-11 Credit rating class 1 Term 3m Fixed purchase rate, % 0.3 Total bid amount, SEK mln 0 Accepted volume, SEK mln 0 Percentage alloted, % 0 Number of bids 0

Auction Auction results Auction date 2021-06-09 Settlement date 2021-06-11 Credit rating class 1 Term 6m Fixed purchase rate, % 0.4 Total bid amount, SEK mln 0 Accepted volume, SEK mln 0 Percentage alloted, % 0 Number of bids 0

Auction Auction results Auction date 2021-06-09 Settlement date 2021-06-11 Credit rating class 2 Term 3m Fixed purchase rate, % 0.6 Total bid amount, SEK mln 100 Accepted volume, SEK mln 100 Percentage alloted, % 100 Number of bids 1

Auction Auction results Auction date 2021-06-09 Settlement date 2021-06-11 Credit rating class 2 Term 6m Fixed purchase rate, % 0.7 Total bid amount, SEK mln 0 Accepted volume, SEK mln 0 Percentage alloted, % 0 Number of bids 0







