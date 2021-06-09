



Atos joins AI4Cities, the European project to accelerate the transition of cities to carbon neutrality

Madrid (Spain), Paris (France) - June 9, 2021 - Atos joins AI4Cities , a three-year EU-funded project which aims to help six European cities and regions accelerate their transition towards carbon neutrality. This includes: Helsinki (Finland), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Copenhagen (Denmark), Paris Region (France), Stravanger (Norway) and Tallin (Estonia). The artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will ultimately contribute to the reduction of CO2 in the areas of mobility and energy, two domains responsible for 82% of all greenhouse gas emissions in European cities.

Atos has been selected for the Phase 1 of AI4Cities: the pre-commercial procurement (PCP) process that challenges technology companies in the six cities and regions to design, implement and test innovative artificial intelligence solutions helping them to modernize public sector services and solve societal key challenges. The selected companies will, with artificial intelligence: analyze travel patterns to design more efficient routes and schedules, contributing to a much smaller environmental footprint; optimize the use of electric vehicle charging locations by providing recommendations based on artificial intelligence; and reduce the time to evaluate, plan and promote investments (e.g. for building renovation). In addition, companies will work to optimize the consumption and energy efficiency in buildings and maximize the use of local renewable electricity through demand management, using buildings as distributed thermal energy storage, among other solutions. The total funding for this project, which will be divided among the selected suppliers throughout the whole PCP process, is 4.6 million euros.

Atos will be responsible for developing services through the solution called “AI4GreenBuildings” which uses artificial intelligence to improve the energy performance of buildings and its impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, through a control suite that monitors the building flexible energy supply (i.e. electricity, heating , ventilation, air conditioning, water) and usage in buildings. In parallel, the solution will help municipal decision-makers to create smarter and more effective streamlined policies. The solution will also raise citizen awareness on how their actions can impact energy consumption and CO2 emissions.