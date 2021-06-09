PODA CEO Provides Corporate Update

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 5

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("PODA" or the"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) is pleased to provide the Company'sshareholders with a corporate update from the Ryan Selby, the founder and ChiefExecutive Officer of PODA."Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. ("Poda") was founded in January 2015 with thevision of creating the best heat-not-burn product ever made for adult smokerswho want to potentially reduce the risks associated with their smoking habit byswitching to a smoke-free product. For anyone who has not heard of heat-not-burn("HNB"), HNB refers to products that heat tobacco instead of burning it. Heatingtobacco instead of burning is advantageous because many of the toxicconstituents found in traditional cigarette smoke are created as a directby-product of the combustion of the tobacco. By eliminating the combustion, youcan dramatically reduce the harmful toxicants, resulting in a potentially muchsafer cigarette. While we believe that quitting smoking is the best choice forany adult smoker, heat-not-burn represents a potentially reduced-risk choice forthose smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit. Heat-not-burn productsprovide adult smokers with the satisfaction of cigarette smoking whilepotentially reducing the risks associated with traditional cigarettes. Byheating tobacco to precise temperatures rather than burning it, heat-not-burnallows nicotine and flavor to be released without creating any smoke and whilestill offering a cigarette-like experience to adult smokers.Six years ago, unencumbered by the antiquated machinery of Big Tobacco, we setout to create a truly revolutionary product that solved the major pain-point inall heated-tobacco systems: cleaning. We spent the next six years designing,redesigning, and perfecting the Poda system. After years of tireless work, weare incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. The Poda system delivers anunparalleled user experience that is robust, flavorful, and consistent. We firstapplied for patent protection for our revolutionary closed-ended cigarettedesign in 2017 and have since extended our patent coverage into over 65countries. Poda is now essentially the only company in the world that can make aclosed-ended HNB cigarette.But designing an incredible HNB system was not enough. We aimed even higher anddeveloped a heat-tolerant biodegradable material made from the cell walls ofsustainably harvested plants. This naturally derived and low-cost materialallows us to produce our patented Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods not only incrediblyefficiently, but also in an ethical and sustainable manner. Due to the