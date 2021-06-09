 
PODA CEO Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.06.2021   

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("PODA" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) is pleased to provide the Company's
shareholders with a corporate update from the Ryan Selby, the founder and Chief
Executive Officer of PODA.

"Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. ("Poda") was founded in January 2015 with the
vision of creating the best heat-not-burn product ever made for adult smokers
who want to potentially reduce the risks associated with their smoking habit by
switching to a smoke-free product. For anyone who has not heard of heat-not-burn
("HNB"), HNB refers to products that heat tobacco instead of burning it. Heating
tobacco instead of burning is advantageous because many of the toxic
constituents found in traditional cigarette smoke are created as a direct
by-product of the combustion of the tobacco. By eliminating the combustion, you
can dramatically reduce the harmful toxicants, resulting in a potentially much
safer cigarette. While we believe that quitting smoking is the best choice for
any adult smoker, heat-not-burn represents a potentially reduced-risk choice for
those smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit. Heat-not-burn products
provide adult smokers with the satisfaction of cigarette smoking while
potentially reducing the risks associated with traditional cigarettes. By
heating tobacco to precise temperatures rather than burning it, heat-not-burn
allows nicotine and flavor to be released without creating any smoke and while
still offering a cigarette-like experience to adult smokers.

Six years ago, unencumbered by the antiquated machinery of Big Tobacco, we set
out to create a truly revolutionary product that solved the major pain-point in
all heated-tobacco systems: cleaning. We spent the next six years designing,
redesigning, and perfecting the Poda system. After years of tireless work, we
are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. The Poda system delivers an
unparalleled user experience that is robust, flavorful, and consistent. We first
applied for patent protection for our revolutionary closed-ended cigarette
design in 2017 and have since extended our patent coverage into over 65
countries. Poda is now essentially the only company in the world that can make a
closed-ended HNB cigarette.

But designing an incredible HNB system was not enough. We aimed even higher and
developed a heat-tolerant biodegradable material made from the cell walls of
sustainably harvested plants. This naturally derived and low-cost material
allows us to produce our patented Beyond Burn(TM) Poda Pods not only incredibly
efficiently, but also in an ethical and sustainable manner. Due to the
