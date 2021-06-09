Advanced Blockchain AG's portfolio company peaq closes EUR 2,5 million investment and announces plans for token launch

Peaq Technology GmbH, a major holding of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has completed a financing round of EUR 2.5 million. The Berlin technology company receives the growth capital from the holding company Scherzer & Co. AG and Werner Geissler, former Vice-Chairman of Procter & Gamble, who are leading the financing round as lead investors, and from Meteoric VC. Advanced Blockchain AG provided support.

The capital will be used to expand and diversify peaq's blockchain solution offering for enterprise - to solve problems just as their e-mobility platform solves the fragmentation and range anxiety issues for electric vehicles using Self-Sovereign Identities (SSI) on a decentralized platform. The funds will also be used to build a sales and partnerships team to roll out new and existing solutions at scale.



The funding is part of a larger company financing endeavor taking place under the peaq brand which comprises of peaq enterprise and peaq network. peaq enterprise will use the funds to continue to focus on blockchain for enterprise, while the newly announced peaq network will be responsible for the public network and token.



"We are proud to lead this financing round and to accompany the development of this highly competent team with its future-oriented technology" says investor Georg Issels, member of the management board of Scherzer & Co. AG.



Till Wendler, CEO of peaq, said after the closing of the funding round: ''This investment will allow us to take peaq's enterprise solutions to more customers, thus using our technology to create value within the Internet of Things at scale and advance the Economy of Things. We will continue to follow our mission of making our technology accessible to society and build an even stronger bridge between the real world and the blockchain ecosystem.''