PGS Delivers Rejuvenated Data for Santos West

June 9, 2021

PGS has revitalized 3D data over the Bauna field in southwest Santos Basin and its surrounding area. This preprocessed dataset is now available for evaluation of blocks for Brazil's upcoming Permanent Offer Round.

The data rejuvenation of legacy survey BM-S-40 started from field tapes and applied the latest workflow for data conditioning, noise, and multiple suppression to create a new 2500 sq. km preprocessed dataset.