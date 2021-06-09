Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 05 2021
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2021
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|223 008 066
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|266 293 493
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|266 147 479
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2021
|Total number of shares
|223,008,066
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|266,293,493
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|266,147,479
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment
