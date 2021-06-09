 
Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 05 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 10:04  |  27   |   |   

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MAI 2021

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 223 008 066
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 266 293 493
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 266 147 479

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MAY 2021

Total number of shares 223,008,066
Theoretical number of voting rights 266,293,493
Number of exercisable voting rights 266,147,479

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment





