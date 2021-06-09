 
UP Fintech Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares

BEIJING, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UP Fintech Holding Limited (Nasdaq: TIGR) (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced the pricing of a public offering of 6,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, at a public offering price of US$24.50 per ADS. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an aggregate of 975,000 additional ADSs from the Company.

The ADS offering is expected to close on June 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the ADS offering to (i) expand its customer base and drive customer engagement with its services, (ii) invest in expanding its products, services and technologies to enhance its user experience and operating efficiency, and (iii) expand its international presence.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited are acting as the joint bookrunners for the ADS offering.

The ADS offering has been made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, which automatically became effective upon filing. The ADS offering has been made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus included in the Form F-3. The Form F-3 and the prospectus supplement are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at: http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Broadridge, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Bays 4-9, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department (telephone: +1-800-831-9146), or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department (telephone: 1-917-606-8487).

