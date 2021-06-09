UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

HONG KONG, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Prof. Ying Kong as an independent director, effective June 9, 2021. Prof. Kong will also serve as a member of the audit committee of the Board, a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board, and a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Also effective June 9, 2021, Mr. Zhigang Du resigned as a director of the Company and a member of the audit committee of the Board for personal reasons. In addition, Mr. Zhiping Peng stepped down as a member and the chairman of the compensation committee of the Board. And Mr. Chaohui Chen stepped down as a member of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board. Mr. Zhiping Peng will continue to serve as the chairman of the Board, and Mr. Chaohui Chen will continue to serve as a director of the Board.



The Board’s audit committee, compensation committee, and nominating and corporate governance committee now each consists of three members, all of whom are independent directors. The audit committee of the Board consists of Mr. Onward Choi, Ms. Hope Ni, and Prof. Ying Kong, and Mr. Onward Choi will continue to serve as the chairman of this committee. The compensation committee of the Board consists of Prof. Ying Kong, Mr. Onward Choi, and Ms. Hope Ni, and Prof. Ying Kong will serve as the chairman of this committee. The nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board consists of Ms. Hope Ni, Prof. Ying Kong, and Mr. Onward Choi, and Ms. Hope Ni will serve as the chairman of this committee.

With years of experience in academia and business, Prof. Kong has garnered in-depth insights in business growth and innovation, social science and management studies. Prof. Kong has been a professor and the dean of international business school of Zhuhai campus of Beijing Normal University since 2021. He has also been a tenured associate professor in department of economics at York University, Canada since 2004. In addition, Prof. Kong has held various positions at Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School since 2014, including the dean of faculty of social science and management, the director of enterprise innovation and growth research institute, and the director of public private partnership research center. Since 2015, he has served as the director of low carbon economy and financial risk analysis lab and the director of faculty of entrepreneur education center at Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute. From 2009 to 2015, he was a professor and the associate dean of HSBC School of Business at Peking University. Prof. Kong is also the chairman of the World Alliance for Low Carbon Cities. Prof. Kong is currently serving as an independent director of Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co., Ltd (SZ002327), Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (SZ002583) and China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., LTD (SZ001979). Prof. Kong received his bachelor's degree in physics from Peking University in 1982. He received a master’s degree in public administration from the Carleton University, Canada in 1994, where he also obtained a doctorate degree in economics in 2000.