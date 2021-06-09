Vocus Australia selects STL's Opticonn solutions to expand fibre network

Vocus Group Limited (ASX: VOC) is Australia's specialist fibre and network solutions provider, connecting all mainland capitals with Asia and the USA. Regionally, Vocus has backhaul fibre connecting most regional centres in Australia. Vocus also operates an extensive and modern network in New Zealand, connecting the country's capitals and most regional centres. In total, the Vocus terrestrial network is c.30,000 route-km of high performance, high availability fibre-optic cable, including 4,600km of submarine cable connecting Singapore, Indonesia and Australia and 2,100km of submarine cable between Port Hedland and Darwin and connecting offshore oil and gas facilities in the Timor Sea. Vocus owns a portfolio of well-recognised brands catering to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business and residential customers across Australia and New Zealand.

SYDNEY, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, recently announced a partnership with Vocus Group, a specialist fibre and network solutions provider in Australia. This deal strengthens STL's presence in the Australian market, helping network creators deploy high capacity nationwide networks faster.

Vocus will leverage STL's Opticonn solution, which offers a range of optical fibre and cable products, optical interconnect offerings and pre-connectorised kits.

Speaking on the agreement, Ankit Agarwal, CEO - Connectivity Solutions Business, STL, said, "We are excited to partner with Vocus for the expansion of their fibre network that will connect millions across Australia. Our end-to-end capabilities for global digital networks form a strategic fit with Vocus's long-term goals and we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that can help drive these outcomes."

About STL: Sterlite Technologies Limited

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks.

Our fully 5G ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 462 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one data Centre design facility in the UK.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529409/Ankit_Agarwal_CEO.jpg