Result of the auction of treasury bills on 9 June 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.06.2021, 10:26 | 45 | 0 | 0 09.06.2021, 10:26 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 1,260

1,000

-0.522 100 % 100.1190 98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV 760

560

-0.520 100 % 100.2505 98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I

1,700

1,600

-0.520 100 % 100.3813 98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II 740

640

-0.520 100 % 100.5154 Total 4,460

3,800

The sale will settle 11 June 2021







