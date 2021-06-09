Result of the auction of treasury bills on 9 June 2021
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|
1,260
|
1,000
|-0.522
|100 %
|100.1190
|98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
760
|
560
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.2505
|
98 18429 DKT 01/03/22 I
|
1,700
|
1,600
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.3813
|98 18502 DKT 01/06/22 II
|
740
|
640
|-0.520
|100 %
|100.5154
|Total
|
4,460
|
3,800
The sale will settle 11 June 2021
