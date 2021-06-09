Phoenix Motorcars Builds Historic Third-Generation Electric Products at CA Facility

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / California based Phoenix Motorcars, a group company of SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, …

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / California based Phoenix Motorcars, a group company of SPI Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, started series production of its first third-generation drivetrain products. The first three units were completed out of the Ontario facility recently, ready for delivery to customers.

Foto: Accesswire

Phoenix Motorcars, is one of the earliest medium-duty electric vehicle manufacturers, celebrating over 2.3MM electric miles driven and has over 45 fleet customers. Phoenix launched its first electric drivetrain in 2009 and sold its first commercial EV in 2014. The shuttles and trucks were built on the industry leading Ford E-450 platform. Following the first-generation drivetrain, Phoenix Motorcars improved on its technology a bit further, then today announced its completion and production of its third-gen drivetrain used in the service truck configuration.

Foto: Accesswire

The third-generation boasts the largest battery pack and longest range currently available in class 4 vehicles, lending itself to an extended range of body types to serve the widest range of customers. This includes shuttle buses, service trucks, utility trucks, flatbed trucks, cargo trucks and delivery options. The new liquid-cooled battery pack is modular, coming in 63, 94, 125 and 156kWh configurations, offering customers flexibility in terms of range, seating and payload capacity, and price.

"With our third generation coming to market, we are confident in our ability to offer the best and most customizable options to our extensive lists of customers including fleets ranging from municipalities, cities, transit agencies, airports, parking companies, universities, and corporate campuses. The amazing team here at Phoenix has worked incredibly hard to deliver this best-in-class product and inspire the transition to commercial electrification. We look forward to continued growth and expansion of our product lines with the support of SPI," said Joe Mitchell, Phoenix Motorcars CEO.