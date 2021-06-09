 
checkAd

Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 11:11  |  101   |   |   

- The ILIAD consortium, which includes 56 partners, will develop and launch an innovative Digital Twin of the Ocean, integrating all existing EU Earth Observing, Modelling Digital Infrastructures and Facilities.

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global wave energy developer Eco Wave Power (Eco Wave Power Global, Ticker Symbol: ECOWVE) is pleased to announce its' participation in the ILIAD Consortium, which has been awarded €17 million by the European Union (EU) as part of the €1 billion European Green Deal.

The ILIAD Project, which is comprised of 56 partners from 18 different countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, will develop, operate, and demonstrate the ILIAD Digital Twin of the Ocean (DTO).

Among the different participating partners are leading organizations such as WAVEC- Offshore Renewables, the Technion- Israel Institute of Technology, University of Haifa, University College Cork- National University of Ireland, The University of Edinburgh, Technical University of Varna and others.

The funding will be divided among the parties in accordance with each party's contribution, and Eco Wave Power will be granted 178,500 Euro (Around 1.7 Million SEK), with the consortium agreement to be entered in approximately 3 months.

ILIAD will commercialize an interoperable, data-intensive, and cost-effective DTO, capitalizing the explosion of new data provided by many different earth sources, modern computing infrastructure including Internet of Things, social networking, Big Data, cloud computing and more.

The ILIAD consortium, which has received funding through the EU Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme, will combine high-resolution modelling with real-time sensing of ocean parameters, advanced algorithms for forecasting of spatio-temporal events and pattern recognition. The DTO will consist of several real-time to near-real-time digital replicas of the ocean.

ILIAD will assemble a broad and diverse user community of existing and new users, who will use the project's innovative technological solutions to address their challenges. Furthermore, ILIAD will create a marketplace to distribute apps, plug-ins, interfaces, raw data, citizen science data, synthesized information and value-adding services in combination with the ILIAD DTO.

ILIAD partners include industrial companies, end users, academic institutions, research and technology developers and private firms.  

"Being part of such an ambitious project alongside leading European entities fits well with Eco Wave's vision of providing smart and cost-efficient technology for turning waves into green electricity," said Inna Braverman Eco Wave Power's CEO. "Being part of the ILIAD ecosystem will provide essential information to Eco Wave Power, giving us a competitive advantage and contributing to the Green Deal growth strategy that will transform the EU into a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy."

Seite 1 von 2
Eco Wave Power Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: EWPG Holding AB - Meeres- und See-Wellenenergie in Strom umwandeln
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU - The ILIAD consortium, which includes 56 partners, will develop and launch an innovative Digital Twin of the Ocean, integrating all existing EU Earth Observing, Modelling Digital Infrastructures and Facilities. STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Video Conferencing Market Size To Reach $9.95 Billion By 2028, Remote Working Policies Adopted Due To The COVID Pandemic To Act As Key Driver: Grand View Research, Inc.
Brewing Ingredients Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Saudi Arabia Pharma Logistics Market is expected to reach about USD 900 Million by the year ending 2025: Ken Research
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Saudi Arabia Dry Logistics Market is Driven by Introduction and Adoption of Newer Technologies that will have Strong Influence on Delivery & Service Offerings in the Industry: Ken Research
Reckitt partners with the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies as it advances its commitments to ...
METZ blue Announces Brand Partnership with World-leading Football Club Juventus to Support its ...
Rising Incidence of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome among Women Drives the U.S. Digital Ovulation Test Kits Market Demand: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
VeChain, Together With DNV, Enables Renji Hospital To Launch The World's First Blockchain-based IVF ...
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus