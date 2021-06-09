Allarity Therapeutics Publishes E-Poster Detailing the Molecular Pathways Covered by the Dovitinib-DRP Companion Diagnostic

Press release

Hørsholm, Denmark (9 June 2021) Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announces the publication of an e-Poster titled ‘A novel drug response predictor (DRP) mRNA biomarker for the multi tyrosine kinase inhibitor dovitinib’ at the European Association for Cancer Research (EACR) 2021 Virtual Congress held from 9 – 12 June 2021. The e-Poster is also available on the Company’s website on: https://allarity.com/technology/scientific-publications

The e-Poster describes Allarity’s latest research into the Company’s novel companion diagnostic for dovitinib, known as the Dovitinib-DRP (Drug Response Predictor), and details the identified 58 genes (out of 25,000 expressed genes) that are relevant to the sensitivity or resistance of cancer cell lines to the drug.

Among the identified genes predictive of response/resistance to dovitinib are those associated with FGFR, PDGF, VEGF, PI3K/Akt/mTOR and topoisomerase pathways. About half of the identified 58 genes have no previously published link to known biology of dovitinib action in tumor cells. Accordingly, the findings presented in the e-Poster confirm many of pathways known to be targeted by dovitinib, but also identifies novel mechanisms of drug resistance, such as ABC transporter F1. The results presented in the e-Poster provide a deeper understanding of why the Dovitinib-DRP is predictive of drug response/resistance to dovitinib and has the potential to serve as a companion diagnostic for the drug.

Dovitinib is Allarity’s most advanced clinical asset. The Company plans to file a New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the approval of dovitinib for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC, kidney cancer) during 2021 in patients selected with the Dovitinib-DRP. The Company previously submitted, in April 2021, a premarket approval application (PMA) to the U.S. FDA for use of the Dovitinib-DRP as a companion diagnostic to select RCC patients most likely to respond to dovitinib. The Dovitinib-DRP, if approved by the U.S. FDA, will be the first clinically validated, complex gene expression signature used as a companion diagnostic to select patients most likely to respond to a given cancer therapeutic.