Orion’s Clinical Trial Shows Significant Improvement for Chronic Pain Patients Using Virtual Reality Therapy

A novel treatment, a digital therapeutics software solution for Chronic Pain (DTxP) , has show n statistically significant benefit over passive (placebo) control and standard care interventions for fear of movement, patient clinical global impression of change (PGIC) and quality of life in adult patien t s with chronic low back pain (CLBP). Results from Orion Corporation’s pilot study ‘V IRPI ’ were announced at the IA SP 2021 Virtual World Congress O n Pain .

Results from the ‘VIRPI’ study in patients with CLBP showed that TSK score (Tampa Scale for Kinesiophobia assessing fear of movement) was significantly reduced at the end-of-intervention (EOI) for DTxP. Primary analysis for the difference between DTxP and passive control at EOI was statistically significant: -4.7 points (-9.4 to -0.1, p=0.046) and increased when compared to standard care -6.1 (-10.9 to -1.3, p=0.014). Patient clinical global impression of change (PGIC), which reflects a patient's belief about the efficacy of the treatment, and their quality of life (QoL) also reached a statistically significant difference at EOI in comparison to passive control and standard care groups.

Non-statistically significant improvements were reported with DTxP for Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), pain interference (Patient-Reported Outcomes Information System: PROMIS), and pain intensity (PROMIS-Numerical Rating Scale). Adverse effects appeared acceptable and similar to passive control.

“There is an unmet need for novel therapies in the treatment of chronic pain. The currently available treatments may provide suboptimal efficacy and tolerability to certain patients. Digital therapeutics (DTx) is a new and rapidly evolving treatment paradigm, also for pain. We are exploring different solutions, such as this DTxP, for the future of pain care”, says Sammeli Liikkanen, Director of Digital Medicine at Orion Corporation.

“Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is scientifically sound, effective and a recommended method to improve the self-management of chronic pain. For many suffering with difficult pain and disability, it is one option to reverse the decline in loss of function, and help people return to valued goals and activities. However, the access to qualified practitioners is very limited and getting smaller as the number of people with pain grows. DTx solutions operating within a CBT framework could bring new treatment options, potentially more powerful treatment options, to a larger population of patients”, says Christopher Eccleston, Professor of Pain Research at University of Bath.