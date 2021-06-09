Brewing Ingredients Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Brewing Ingredients Market by Source (Malt Extract, Adjuncts/Grains, Hops, Beer Yeast, and Beer Additives), Brewery Size (Macro Brewery and Craft Brewery), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 ", published by MarketsandMarkets , the Brewing Ingredients Market was valued at USD 34.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, to reach USD 47.9 billion by 2026. The rise in global population and increasing disposable income in developing economies are creating new avenues for alcoholic beverages.

The brewing ingredients market includes five major sources: malt extract, adjuncts/grains, hops, beer yeast, and beer additives. Malt extract is further bifurcated into standard malt and specialty malt. Specialty malt is sub-segmented into crystal, roasted, dark, and others. Different types of beers are obtained by using different sources of brewing ingredients. For instance, roasted malt is used for producing the porter type of beer. The malt extract segment dominated the global market for brewing ingredients and accounted for a larger share in 2020. Beer additives accounted for the second-largest market share in terms of revenue in 2020.

By source, the malt extract is expected to hold the largest share in the market, during the forecast period

Types of malt extracts differ depending on the grains that are used when making them. The production of malt extracts begins by grinding malt, followed by mashing under controlled conditions to produce various degrees of starch breakdown and resultant fermentability. This involves carefully controlling the pH and using multiple temperature steps during mashing. In the next step, the wort is separated from the spent grains in lauter tuns or mash filters. Both these methods produce high-quality worts and can be set up for high throughput, with as many as 10–14 brews per day. The further steps include boiling, trub removal, vacuum evaporation, and spray drying.