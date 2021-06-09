Read 150 page market research report, " Video Conferencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video conferencing market size is expected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Trends such as the increasing transition towards cloud and the growing adoption of Video Conferencing as a Service (VCaaS) are expected to drive market growth . As remote and globalized working models are becoming popular, the move to the cloud is becoming inevitable, thereby driving the demand for video conferencing solutions.

Video Conferencing Market Size To Reach $9.95 Billion By 2028, Remote Working Policies Adopted Due To The COVID Pandemic To Act As Key Driver

Video Conferencing Market Size To Reach $9.95 Billion By 2028, Remote Working Policies Adopted Due To The COVID Pandemic To Act As Key Driver Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global video conferencing market size is expected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Trends such as …



