Video Conferencing Market Size To Reach $9.95 Billion By 2028, Remote Working Policies Adopted Due To The COVID Pandemic To Act As Key Driver Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video conferencing market size is expected to reach USD 9.95 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Trends such as the increasing transition towards cloud and the growing adoption of Video Conferencing as a Service (VCaaS) are expected to drive market growth. As remote and globalized working models are becoming popular, the move to the cloud is becoming inevitable, thereby driving the demand for video conferencing solutions.
Key Insights & Findings:
- In terms of components, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in cloud-based subscriptions across different platforms
- Small and medium-sized companies are adopting these services to rapidly expand their geographic operations by establishing a centralized communication platform that uses advanced technologies, such as 4G and VoIP. Hence, the small and medium enterprises segment is expected to expand at a promising pace over the forecast period
- In terms of end use, the healthcare sector is expected to witness substantial growth over the next few years. The need to remain connected across dispersed teams has elevated the demand for video conferencing solutions in the healthcare sector
- Growth in the educational sector has also gained traction owing to the increased demand for distance learning. Web conferencing, audio conferencing, and IM are being widely used for delivering notes and streaming live conferences
- Market players offer a competitive pricing structure and bundle services to help the end users save costs. Recently, companies such as Ring Central and 8x8, Inc. have updated their pricing structures with multiple tiers of pricing plans
Read 150 page market research report, "Video Conferencing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research
0 Kommentare