Trend Innovations Holding Inc. Has Decided to Localize Thy News Application

Thy News is a news aggregator that allows users to follow news from around the world through a variety of sources. Every time, thanks to real-time updates, users receive only the latest news from the sources of their interest.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC PINK:TREN), a company engaged in information technology based on AI, continues active developing of Thy News application and has decided to localize its interface.

The development team believes localization is necessary to ensure a good interaction experience for the app in international markets.

Users' geography and languages ​​ were analyzed; thus, the most demanded languages were selected for implementation, namely: English (the base language of the application), German, French, Spanish, Russian.

By default, Thy News will be in English, but users will be able to change the settings and independently select the application interface language from the list.

Localization can significantly increase the value of Thy News for its users, thereby increasing the rate of acquisition of new users and retention of existing ones.

The release of the application with this update is scheduled for the end of July.

About Trend Innovations Holding Inc.

Trend Innovations Holding Inc. (OTC Markets: TREN) is an expert in the field of information technology based on artificial intelligence. Thy News application is one of the key projects of the company. Thy News is a worldwide application for processing news from multiple sources. It is created for users who value their time and desire to keep up with the latest world news. The app provides the user with the opportunity to create their own news feeds, only from those sources that are of interest to him, as well as to make several such feeds by dividing them into topics.

