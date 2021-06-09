Genesis Energy, L.P. to Present at the BofA Securities 2021 Energy Credit Conference

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Energy Credit Conference. The conference is being held virtually on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 and Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

