 
checkAd

Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund exceeds its target size with final close commitments of EUR 354 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 12:00  |  76   |   |   

TAALERI PLC                PRESS RELEASE        9 JUNE 2021 AT 13:00 (EEST)

Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund exceeds its target size with final close commitments of EUR 354 million

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has exceeded its target size of EUR 300 million with a final closing of EUR 354 million in total commitments. The fund’s anchor investors include the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company and Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company.

The Taaleri SolarWind II fund invests in utility-scale wind and solar assets. The fund is investing in a diversified portfolio of ready-to-build assets in five key markets; the Nordics & Baltics, Poland, South East Europe, Iberia and Texas. It is estimated that the fund will finance approximately 850 MW of renewable energy capacity, which will offset over 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually throughout the 25 year lifetime of the assets.

“The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has generated significant interest from a broad range of domestic and international institutional investors. We are, of course, delighted that so many of those investors have chosen to invest in the fund and would like to thank them for their commitment,” said Stephen Ross, Head of Investor Relations, Taaleri Energia.

The fund has already secured its first seven investments, representing a significant proportion of its committed capital, in ready-to-build wind farms in Finland (3), Norway, Texas and Poland and in a ready-to-build solar farm in Spain. The three Finnish projects and the Texan project were all developed in-house.

“The Taaleri SolarWind II fund represents a significant milestone in our development and we appreciate the trust placed in us by our investors. With seven investments across our target markets completed to date, we are also very satisfied with our execution of the fund strategy thus far. Looking forward, we have an exceptionally strong deal pipeline and development portfolio that gives us confidence in our ability to continue to secure attractive investments for the fund,” said Kai Rintala, Managing Director, Taaleri Energia.

About Taaleri Energia

Taaleri Energia is a Helsinki based renewable fund manager and developer. With 40 professionals, Taaleri Energia has one of the largest dedicated wind and solar investment teams in Europe and manages a 2.8 GW wind and solar portfolio in Europe, the US and the Middle East.

Taaleri Energia is ranked by Preqin as one of the most consistent top performing infrastructure fund managers.

Taaleri Energia is part of the Taaleri Group, which is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.taalerienergia.com/en

For more information, please contact:

Kai Rintala, Managing Director, Taaleri Energia, 358 40 162 5711, kai.rintala@taaleri.com
Stephen Ross, Head of Investor Relations, Taaleri Energia, 358 40 7337789, stephen.ross@taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 1.7 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com


Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund exceeds its target size with final close commitments of EUR 354 million TAALERI PLC                PRESS RELEASE        9 JUNE 2021 AT 13:00 (EEST) Taaleri’s SolarWind II fund exceeds its target size with final close commitments of EUR 354 million The Taaleri SolarWind II fund has exceeded its target size …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Veröffentlichung Yokohama Convention & Visitors Bureau: System zur CO₂-Kompensation Yokohama Blue Carbon wird bei erster internationaler Konferenz eingesetzt
09.06.21
Edenred successfully placed its first sustainability-linked convertible bonds for a nominal amount of approximately €400 million
09.06.21
Lineage Logistics gibt die Übernahme der Kloosterboer Group bekannt
09.06.21
Timberfarm GmbH: Nachhaltige Produktion von Naturkautschuk und Kautschukholz
09.06.21
Gewinner der ökologischen und digitalen Transformation aus Deutschland
09.06.21
SuperTurbo Technologies, Inc. geht eine Partnerschaft mit AVL zur Durchführung des Design-Validierungsprozesses für den SuperTurbo ein - ein mechanisch angetriebener Turbolader, der eine Optimierung sowohl der Leistung als auch der Emissionen in allen Bet
09.06.21
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
09.06.21
Atos joins AI4Cities, the European project to accelerate the transition of cities to carbon neutrality
09.06.21
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
09.06.21
Energie-Trendmonitor: „Schweizer wollen Finanzhilfe zum CO2 sparen“ – Stiebel Eltron