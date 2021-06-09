 
Fobi Ai Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB Under New Symbol “FOBIF”

Fobi receives OTCQB approval for new symbol in connection with the final parts of rebrand from Loop Insights to Fobi

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (formerly Loop Insights Inc.) (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement, is excited to announce that, further to its press release dated June 3, 2021 with respect to the Company's name change and symbol change on the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB Exchange (the “OTCQB”) has approved the Company's trading symbol change from “RACMF” to “FOBIF”.  Trading in the common shares of the Company under the new symbol will commence at market opening on June 10, 2021 on the OTCQB.

Rob Anson, FOBI CEO said, “We are excited to begin trading under our new ‘FOBIF’ symbol on the OTCQB and we believe that the new ticker symbol matches our goal of continuing to strategically reposition Fobi as an enterprise player and grow the business. The symbol change aligns directly with our new corporate & product brand and will strengthen our visibility in the market, making it easier for current shareholders and prospective investors to find and follow Fobi.”

No action is required by current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change.

This Press Release Is Available On the Fobi Website, and also on the Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

On Behalf of the Board
“Rob Anson”
Rob Anson
Director and Chief Executive Officer
+1 877-754-5336 Ext. 4.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information: 

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives. 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 





