New Lacutamab Data from TELLOMAK Trial to be Showcased in Oral Presentation at Upcoming 16th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

First clinical data of mycosis fungoides presented from the TELLOMAK trial

Marseille, France, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that preliminary mycosis fungoides data from the Phase 2 TELLOMAK trial evaluating lacutamab, an anti-KIR3DL2 cytotoxicity-inducing antibody in development for T-cell lymphomas, will be presented during an oral presentation at the virtual 16th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (16-ICML) taking place from June 18-22, 2021.

Oral presentation details:

Title: Lacutamab in patients with advanced mycosis fungoides according to KIR3DL2 expression: early results from the TELLOMAK phase 2 trial

Date and time: June 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. CEST

Abstract number: 054

TELLOMAK trial investigator, Martine Bagot, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Dermatology, Head of the Dermatology Department at the Saint-Louis Hospital, University of Paris, will deliver the oral presentation.

Pr. Bagot will also present the data during an Innate Pharma online webcast for the financial community on June 23, 2021. Details about this webcast will be provided on the Company website by June 16, 2021.

About Lacutamab:

Lacutamab (IPH4102) is a first-in-class anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is currently in clinical trials for treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), an orphan disease. This group of rare cutaneous lymphomas of T lymphocytes has a poor prognosis with few efficacious and safe therapeutic options at advanced stages. 

KIR3DL2 is an inhibitory receptor of the KIR family, expressed by approximately 65% of patients across all CTCL subtypes and expressed by up 90% of patients with certain aggressive CTCL subtypes, in particular, Sézary syndrome. It is expressed by up to 50% of patients with mycosis fungoides and peripheral t-cell lymphoma (PTCL). It has a restricted expression on normal tissues.

About TELLOMAK:

TELLOMAK is a global, open-label, multi-cohort Phase 2 clinical trial recruiting patients with advanced T-cell lymphomas (TCL) in the United States and Europe. TELLOMAK is expected to recruit up to 150 patients, with lacutamab evaluated:

  • As a single agent in approximately 60 patients with Sézary syndrome who have received at least two prior systemic therapies, including mogamulizumab.
  • As a single agent in approximately 90 patients with mycosis fungoides (MF) who have received at least two systemic therapies.

In patients with MF, the study is designed to evaluate the effect of lacutamab according to KIR3DL2 expression. The study comprises two cohorts in MF, testing lacutamab in KIR3DL2 expressing and non-expressing patients determined at baseline. These cohorts follow a Simon 2-stage design that will terminate early if treatment is considered futile. The Sézary syndrome cohort of the study could enable the registration of lacutamab in this indication. 

