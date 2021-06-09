Businesses face tipping point as Covid-19 and Brexit fuel concerns over barriers to international commerce

Bottomline 2021 Business Payments Barometer reveals:

In the aftermath of Covid-19 & Brexit, international payments predicted to decrease further with 1 in 3 decision-makers planning to stop largely due to operational issues

With small businesses vital to reviving economies post-pandemic, ease of transactions and cash flow management are top priorities

By comparison, enterprise organisations more focused on fraud prevention as losses increase by 20% in just one year



LONDON, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, revealed today that almost half of business across Great Britain (47%) that intend to stop processing outbound international payments are doing so due to the difficulty in tracking them, while 40% plan to stop as they find it difficult to pay international suppliers on time. These issues are acutely felt by small businesses, who are more hesitant than their enterprise counterparts to start making international payments (38% vs 10%).

These findings stem from Bottomline’s sixth annual Business Payments Barometer, which highlights the need to remove barriers and improve the ease and visibility of international payments in order to stimulate the economy and boost business confidence. Lack of confidence is felt most by small businesses, seen as crucial to the revival of the UK economy, who rate cash collections as their number one priority in light of ongoing uncertainties caused by the pandemic and Brexit.

“To benefit trade and economic growth, more must be done to highlight the opportunity of using modern digital payment tools that can simplify cross-border payments and streamline operations. It’s perfectly reasonable that all businesses should pay international invoices, overseas staff or transfer funds, with the same degree of security, ease and control as making a local payment,” said Paul Fannon, Managing Director, Global Business Solutions at Bottomline.



Businesses focus on survival and prioritise keeping ‘cash in’

For businesses of all sizes, priorities focus on keeping ‘cash in’ and centred on survival rather than business transformation and digital acceleration. In light of this, companies are willing to be flexible, as shown by the fact that two-thirds (64%) are prepared to re-negotiate payment terms in order to maximise their cash flow. This figure drops to 52% for smaller businesses who are less likely to have sufficient reserves to make these changes.