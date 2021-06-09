 
checkAd

Tier-1 Mobile Operator in APAC Selects Allot to Protect their 5G Network from Attacks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 12:04  |  78   |   |   

Existing Allot customer to deploy Allot 5G NetProtect solution to defend the network from DDoS and botnet attacks.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a Tier-1 mobile operator in APAC has selected the Allot 5G NetProtect solution to provide end-to-end User Plane Protection (UPP) against DDoS and botnet attacks on their 5G network.

 

Allot 5G NetProtect secures the 5G user plane from DDoS and bot attacks. It is a cloud native solution designed to meet requirements derived from 5G network scale, latency, and expanded threat landscape. Allot 5G NetProtect employs a multi-layer threat prevention strategy that detects and blocks the latest and most evasive DDoS and botnet attacks the are initiated from within and from outside the network, assuring network Quality of Experience (QoE). It uses machine learning artificial intelligence to automatically detect and block zero-day attacks and is built upon an industry-leading inline network intelligence engine with field-proven, ultra-low latency, 5G-scale performance.

 

“We are very proud that this mobile operator has put their trust in Allot to protect their 5G network from both external and internal attacks. We expect that as 5G networks are deployed and grow, the need for securing the network itself will become a growth opportunity for Allot,” said Oren Coral, Vice President of Sales, APAC for Allot.”

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Allot On-air Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg
Allot
0549222294
sgreenberg@allot.com

Kimberly Velasco
Fusion PR for Allot
kimberly.velasco@fusionpr.com

Ehud Helft / Kenny Green
Allot Investor Relations
+1-646-688-3559
Allot@gkir.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tier-1 Mobile Operator in APAC Selects Allot to Protect their 5G Network from Attacks Existing Allot customer to deploy Allot 5G NetProtect solution to defend the network from DDoS and botnet attacks.Hod Hasharon, Israel, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board