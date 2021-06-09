Ascendant Resources Begins Preliminary Economic Assessment Combining the North and South Zones at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal

New 43-101 Resource followed by results from PFS level metallurgical testing expected to be issued in the near term





New PEA expected by end of July 2021, to show increased scale and economic potential versus PEA published in December 2019

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged to undertake the new NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its Lagoa Salgada VMS project in Portugal. Both Quadrante and IGAN have extensive experience on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, The PEA will be designed to look at a combined mining operation encompassing the mineralization contained within the North and South Zones and incorporating the updated metallurgical test work that is currently underway.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman of Ascendant stated, “We are very excited to start our larger scale Preliminary Economic Assessment for Lagoa Salgada. We believe the results from the detailed metallurgical studies and the enhanced scale of operations should deliver robust economics. We believe Quadrante and IGAN, who will complete the studies, are well positioned given their local knowledge and expertise of the Iberian Pyrite Belt to deliver the best development scenario based on the current resources at Lagoa Salgada. Longer term, we expect exploration to significantly grow the overall resource base to continue to provide the opportunity to expand operations further and add significant value.”

The new PEA is planned to encompass an updated NI 43-101 Resource for both the North and South Zones at Lagoa Salgada which should be completed shortly. This resource will reflect an update from the current resource as outlined in Table 1 below to reflect the results of 3 additional drill holes in the South Zone. Given the increased combined resource size, it is anticipated that the PEA will review a larger scale operation relative to the previous PEA completed on the North Zone on a standalone basis as reported in December 2019.

Table 1: Lagoa Salgada Resources (North and South Zones)

A table accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec9b9f5-c876-482a ...

Notes To Table

1. Mineral resources unlike mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.