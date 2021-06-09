 
checkAd

Ascendant Resources Begins Preliminary Economic Assessment Combining the North and South Zones at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 12:00  |  87   |   |   

  • New 43-101 Resource followed by results from PFS level metallurgical testing expected to be issued in the near term

  • New PEA expected by end of July 2021, to show increased scale and economic potential versus PEA published in December 2019

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged to undertake the new NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for its Lagoa Salgada VMS project in Portugal. Both Quadrante and IGAN have extensive experience on the Iberian Pyrite Belt, The PEA will be designed to look at a combined mining operation encompassing the mineralization contained within the North and South Zones and incorporating the updated metallurgical test work that is currently underway.

Mark Brennan, Executive Chairman of Ascendant stated, “We are very excited to start our larger scale Preliminary Economic Assessment for Lagoa Salgada. We believe the results from the detailed metallurgical studies and the enhanced scale of operations should deliver robust economics. We believe Quadrante and IGAN, who will complete the studies, are well positioned given their local knowledge and expertise of the Iberian Pyrite Belt to deliver the best development scenario based on the current resources at Lagoa Salgada. Longer term, we expect exploration to significantly grow the overall resource base to continue to provide the opportunity to expand operations further and add significant value.”

The new PEA is planned to encompass an updated NI 43-101 Resource for both the North and South Zones at Lagoa Salgada which should be completed shortly. This resource will reflect an update from the current resource as outlined in Table 1 below to reflect the results of 3 additional drill holes in the South Zone. Given the increased combined resource size, it is anticipated that the PEA will review a larger scale operation relative to the previous PEA completed on the North Zone on a standalone basis as reported in December 2019.

Table 1: Lagoa Salgada Resources (North and South Zones)

A table accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec9b9f5-c876-482a ...

Notes To Table
1. Mineral resources unlike mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascendant Resources Begins Preliminary Economic Assessment Combining the North and South Zones at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project in Portugal New 43-101 Resource followed by results from PFS level metallurgical testing expected to be issued in the near termNew PEA expected by end of July 2021, to show increased scale and economic potential versus PEA published in December 2019 TORONTO, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board