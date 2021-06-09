SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (“SPX”) announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding stock of its wholly-owned subsidiary, SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc., to GE-Prolec Transformers, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Prolec GE”), a subsidiary of a joint venture between GE (NYSE: GE) and Xignux S.A. de C.V. for a cash purchase price of $645 million. SPX anticipates that after taxes on a gain from the sale, net proceeds will be approximately $540 million. The purchase price is subject to customary net working capital and similar adjustments at closing. The transaction is anticipated to close during the second half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of typical closing conditions, including antitrust regulatory review. SPX Corporation was represented by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as exclusive financial adviser, and by K&L Gates LLP as legal adviser.

Gene Lowe, President & CEO of SPX commented, “I am very proud of the accomplishments of the SPX Transformer Solutions team which has substantially increased the operational performance of the business and continued to drive improvements to deliver value for customers. As a key provider of high-quality, sustainable solutions for the delivery of electrical energy, Prolec GE is an excellent fit to lead the next phase of growth and value for SPX Transformer Solutions’ customers and employees alike.”

Mr. Lowe continued, “This transaction is a significant step in SPX’s value creation journey that further focuses our strategy on growth in our HVAC and Detection & Measurement segments. By concentrating our capital and management resources on these technology-focused, high margin, niche platforms, SPX can further accelerate our strategic initiatives to drive significant value for shareholders, and create additional opportunities for employees and customers.”

Ricardo Suarez, CEO of Prolec GE commented, “I am very excited about the opportunities this transaction creates for all of our stakeholders. Prolec GE’s vision is to be recognized as the most reliable and strategic partner to our customers for innovative and sustainable energy solutions. The combined entity will remain a strong partner to its customers and will be better suited to continue delivering quality products and supporting the evolution of the grid in the US and the rest of the Americas. We look forward to welcoming the SPX Transformer Solutions team to the Prolec GE family.”