VirExit Technologies, Inc. Announces Safer Place Market Launch Date.

'We are very excited to launch our Safer Place Market," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO. "Each product in the market has been carefully curated to focus on one aspect of our three-pronged approach."

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce it will launch its proprietary Safer Place Market next week. The Safer Place Market can be found at www.saferplace.market and will focus on three distinct areas of business needs: wellness, health, and safety.

The Safer Place Market will launch with a variety of products on June 15, 2021. The three key areas will focus on both business and employee wellness, health, and safety. The VirExit team of professionals are already looking at a variety of additional brands to bring on board and the variety of Safer Place products will continue to grow consistently.

As a diversified company focused on business wellness, health, and safety VirExit Technologies has worked tirelessly to bring best of breed products to the market. Our relationships with best-of-breed organizations, influencers, and products will enable us to continue to grow.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone's past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased Safer Place Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This new acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact investorrelations@virexit.com .

